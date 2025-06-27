Previous
Next
Kat Moss-11 by darchibald
Photo 817

Kat Moss-11

Not the best focused image, but she took me by surprise when she knelt in front of me and looked into my camera.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact