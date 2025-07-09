Previous
Jennifer Vito by darchibald
Photo 829

Jennifer Vito

Guitar player for War on Women.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Chris Cook ace
Cool
July 22nd, 2025  
katy ace
You have captured her energy very well with this one Dave
July 22nd, 2025  
