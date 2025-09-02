Previous
Classroom view by darchibald
Photo 876

Classroom view

The view from my new classroom. We like to remind kids of their mortality. For the nf-sooc challenge.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact