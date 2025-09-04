Previous
Dawn-Holga Day 15 copy by darchibald
Photo 878

Dawn-Holga Day 15 copy

Here the settings are 1/60 sec and ISO 3200 and I still had to increase the exposure so it could be seen, and denoise it.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful sky
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact