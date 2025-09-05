Sign up
Previous
Photo 879
Corn and cloud--Holga Day 16
Trying for the same shot as my sooc. This time around I was able to use a much lower ISO than previous shots and didn't need to adjust the exposure in Lightroom so you could see the image.
1/50 sec. ISO 160
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3150
photos
93
followers
97
following
240% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th September 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
