Previous
Tree and Mist-Holga Day 19 by darchibald
Photo 882

Tree and Mist-Holga Day 19

The Holga lens can be unpredictable. Same settings as the Gollum pic but much better results. 1/30 sec. ISO 51200
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact