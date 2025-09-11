Previous
Morning Mist-Holga Day 22 copy by darchibald
Photo 885

Morning Mist-Holga Day 22 copy

Since this isn't for the nf-sooc, I did some editing. Full disclosure, I missed the 11th because life got in the way, so I took two Holga photos on the 12th.
1/50 sec. ISO 51200
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
