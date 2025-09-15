Previous
Pumpkin stand--Holga Day 26 by darchibald
Pumpkin stand--Holga Day 26

This turned out similar to my sooc. There are subtle differences like the fence is more in focus in this shot than in the sooc.
1/50
ISO 500
