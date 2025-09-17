Sign up
Photo 891
Goldenrod and asters--Holga Day 28
The bee flew off
1/50 sec
ISO 800
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3202
photos
94
followers
98
following
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2025 5:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dave-holga
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 17th, 2025
