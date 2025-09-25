Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 899
Morning mist and drizzle-Holga Day 36
1/30sec.
ISO 51200
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3236
photos
95
followers
98
following
246% complete
View this month »
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Latest from all albums
835
528
898
934
836
529
899
935
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th September 2025 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dave-holga
katy
ace
it is nice like this, but I think I prefer the black-and-white
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close