Morning mist and drizzle-Holga Day 36 by darchibald
Photo 899

Morning mist and drizzle-Holga Day 36

1/30sec.
ISO 51200
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
246% complete

katy ace
it is nice like this, but I think I prefer the black-and-white
September 26th, 2025  
