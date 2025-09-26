Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 900
Pumpkins-Holga Day37
I have noticed the Holga gives a deeper depth of field.
1/50 sec.
ISO 640
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3240
photos
95
followers
98
following
246% complete
View this month »
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Latest from all albums
836
529
899
935
837
530
900
936
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dave-holga
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close