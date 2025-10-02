Sign up
Previous
Photo 906
Shutter drag experiment
Read about shutter drag today. Basically, icm with a flash. Started playing with it in my classroom. Didn't have my settings quite right here and I had to use my Holga lens to keep the image darker.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3262
photos
95
followers
99
following
248% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd October 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shutter drag
,
icm-14
