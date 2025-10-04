Previous
Alyssa by darchibald
Photo 908

Alyssa

Alyssa sings lead and plays guitar for the band Nine Layers Deep. They volunteered their talent at a benefit show for Compass House, a shelter for homeless teens. Here she is setting up their merch table.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific shot of her and what a generous activity for them
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact