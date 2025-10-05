Previous
James by darchibald
Photo 909

James

Lead guitarist for Nine Layers Deep, a sludge/doom metal band from Buffalo.
https://youtu.be/mF4V8tSxuyE?si=63Z8t5f8KyNLbX5B
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact