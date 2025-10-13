Previous
Before coffee copy by darchibald
Photo 917

Before coffee copy

I was able to use a lower speed, 1/6 sec., because if more ambient light. Starting to get result I'm after, some in-focus with a ghostly image.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact