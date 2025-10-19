Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 923
What's in the shed, should stay there
Went to a pumpkin farm and wondered into a shed
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3335
photos
96
followers
99
following
253% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th October 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
