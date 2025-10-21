Sign up
Previous
Photo 925
Autumn lane
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3341
photos
96
followers
99
following
253% complete
View this month »
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
Latest from all albums
554
861
924
960
862
555
925
961
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st October 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
October 21st, 2025
