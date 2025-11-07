Previous
Roadblock by darchibald
Photo 942

Roadblock

They slowed me down on the way home
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Tim L ace
Not hanging around for Thanksgiving, then?
November 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Mighty big turkeys
November 7th, 2025  
katy ace
Lol! Probably migrating to somewhere safe
November 7th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Oh my!
November 7th, 2025  
