Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 942
Roadblock
They slowed me down on the way home
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3409
photos
96
followers
99
following
258% complete
View this month »
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
Latest from all albums
571
877
941
977
878
572
942
978
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkeys
,
scenesoftheroad-80
Tim L
ace
Not hanging around for Thanksgiving, then?
November 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Mighty big turkeys
November 7th, 2025
katy
ace
Lol! Probably migrating to somewhere safe
November 7th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Oh my!
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close