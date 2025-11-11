Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 946
Windswept
I have to say I'm enjoying the new artist challenge.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3426
photos
97
followers
100
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Latest from all albums
40
575
945
981
882
576
946
982
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th November 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lake ontario
,
black-n-white
,
ac-dencescu
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close