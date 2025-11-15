Reaching-2

This is a small part of the Freedom Crossing Monument in Lewiston, NY. Lewiston was the last stop on the Underground Railroad. From here, slaves would cross the Niagara River into Canada. The monument has people standing on rocks and below them a woman seated in a canoe reaching for her baby being held by a white man. I wondered, is she reaching for her child, to hold him in her arms as they cross to freedom? Or, is the child being snatched from her moments before they are free? Upon reading about the sculpture, I learned she is being handed the child.