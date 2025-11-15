Previous
Reaching-2 by darchibald
Reaching-2

This is a small part of the Freedom Crossing Monument in Lewiston, NY. Lewiston was the last stop on the Underground Railroad. From here, slaves would cross the Niagara River into Canada. The monument has people standing on rocks and below them a woman seated in a canoe reaching for her baby being held by a white man. I wondered, is she reaching for her child, to hold him in her arms as they cross to freedom? Or, is the child being snatched from her moments before they are free? Upon reading about the sculpture, I learned she is being handed the child.
katy ace
What a fascinating piece of history, I love the close-up view in your photo
November 16th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
A wonderful image and thank you for the backstory.
November 16th, 2025  
