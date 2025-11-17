Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 952
Antigone Now
Our theater students are doing a sock puppet version of "Antigone Now", a modern retelling of Sophocles's "Antigone".
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3451
photos
96
followers
101
following
260% complete
View this month »
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Latest from all albums
887
581
951
987
888
582
952
988
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th November 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-socks2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close