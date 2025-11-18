Previous
Rainbow Bridge by darchibald
Photo 953

Rainbow Bridge

Works been keeping me busy and haven't had much of a chance to get out. From my date with my wife.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Dave

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautiful with all the mist. It must’ve been a terrific date.
November 20th, 2025  
