Candy Swoosh by darchibald
Candy Swoosh

Whilst on my walk, I took some photos for the ICM challenge.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

katy ace
Very colorful! I like the end results
November 28th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Good one
November 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Very nice
November 28th, 2025  
