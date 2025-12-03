Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 968
Just another leaf in the snow
Just filling in the last week with show photos and others. From my pre-illness jaunt in the swamps.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3516
photos
95
followers
103
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Latest from all albums
597
903
967
1003
598
904
968
1004
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th November 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Kind of sad
December 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close