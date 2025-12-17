Previous
Dawn by darchibald
Photo 982

Dawn

17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Gorgeous with the red light of Dawn
December 17th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
BOB
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact