Northern lake effect by darchibald
Photo 1014

Northern lake effect

These clouds are coming in from Lake Ontario. We are lucky enough to be between the two lake effect snow systems and only got a few inches of snow. But it was crunchy snow cold today.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Dave

katy ace
Beautiful blue sky above all those clouds
January 20th, 2026  
