Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1014
Northern lake effect
These clouds are coming in from Lake Ontario. We are lucky enough to be between the two lake effect snow systems and only got a few inches of snow. But it was crunchy snow cold today.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3703
photos
99
followers
86
following
277% complete
View this month »
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
Latest from all albums
643
949
1013
1049
644
950
1014
1050
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th January 2026 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Beautiful blue sky above all those clouds
January 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close