Previous
The Ladies and some guy by darchibald
Photo 1054

The Ladies and some guy

Saw these statues in top of a filing cabinet at an art gallery where I was doing a shoot.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact