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Carmen Rd. by darchibald
Photo 1061

Carmen Rd.

We were doing some cleaning and I found an old GE X500 camera. It was my first camera with manual mode. I took it out to see how it worked.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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