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Photo 1065
Study Time
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2026 9:08am
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Rick Schies
ace
It looks like a quiet spot
March 19th, 2026
katy
ace
You have truly captured the sense of quiet in this photo
March 19th, 2026
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