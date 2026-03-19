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Photo 1066
Bengal statue
A Bengal tiger statue from Buffalo State University.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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18th March 2026 9:08am
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