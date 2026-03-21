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Previous
Photo 1068
Brioche in a branch
I chucked a stale piece of brioche out into the yard for the birds or squirrels or whatever animal wants it. A squirrel came by, nibbled on it, and then carried it off across the street and put it in a tree for later.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Album
Secondary
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NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2026 12:33pm
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katy
ace
LOL funny shot, cute story and clever squirrel
March 22nd, 2026
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