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Brioche in a branch by darchibald
Photo 1068

Brioche in a branch

I chucked a stale piece of brioche out into the yard for the birds or squirrels or whatever animal wants it. A squirrel came by, nibbled on it, and then carried it off across the street and put it in a tree for later.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
LOL funny shot, cute story and clever squirrel
March 22nd, 2026  
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