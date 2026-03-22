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Swans in flight by darchibald
Photo 1069

Swans in flight

This was the best image I could get of the swans. I tried to use my teleconverter, but for some reason it wouldn't focus. I switched to manual focus and the camera focuses beteer than my eye.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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