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St. Ann's Chapel by darchibald
Photo 1072

St. Ann's Chapel

The chapel in side the united German and French Roman Catholic Cemetery.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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