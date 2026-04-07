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Previous
Photo 1078
Hooded mergansers
Saw these in the swamps today
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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7th April 2026 12:48pm
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