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Hooded mergansers by darchibald
Photo 1078

Hooded mergansers

Saw these in the swamps today
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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