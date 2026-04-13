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Previous
Photo 1086
Smile
Here's how to repurpose that huge satellite dish you bought in the 80s.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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13th April 2026 1:15pm
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