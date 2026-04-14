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Previous
Photo 1087
Reeds and ripples
A quick jaunt to the swamps.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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14th April 2026 12:25pm
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