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Kitty by darchibald
Photo 1091

Kitty

My daughter's in-law's cat.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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