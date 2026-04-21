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Previous
Photo 1093
Morning flight
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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21st April 2026 6:12am
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katy
ace
Nicely done Dave
April 21st, 2026
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