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Morning flight by darchibald
Photo 1093

Morning flight

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
Nicely done Dave
April 21st, 2026  
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