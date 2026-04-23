Previous
Next
Misty Morning by darchibald
Photo 1095

Misty Morning

23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This one is also pretty, but I like the one a little later in the morning
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact