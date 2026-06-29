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Photo 1134
Astral
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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29th June 2026 1:51pm
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