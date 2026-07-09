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Great Pumpkin Farm by darchibald
Photo 1138

Great Pumpkin Farm

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, NY won't be open until October. But, this pumpkin is always there, and every time I pass it I think about stopping and taking its picture. Finally, it was safe to stop along the road.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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