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Previous
Photo 1138
Great Pumpkin Farm
The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, NY won't be open until October. But, this pumpkin is always there, and every time I pass it I think about stopping and taking its picture. Finally, it was safe to stop along the road.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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NIKON D750
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9th July 2026 10:05am
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