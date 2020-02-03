Previous
283 steps by dariomartinezb
2 / 365

283 steps

#uselessfactoftheday

There are 283 steps from the very bottom to the very top in the Bella Piazza stairs (Santo Domingo).

Good for 14 stories in my belt --Twice!

#BarrigonSinCanillas
#BuenasPiernasSiTengo
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Darío

@dariomartinezb
I juggle.
Photo Details

