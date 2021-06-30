Previous
IMG_1320 by darkangel64
19 / 365

IMG_1320

A lily I rescued from the plant pot. The stem had broken causing the lily to fall over the pot.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Angie

@darkangel64
