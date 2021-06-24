Sign up
Clumber Park Chapel
Currently on a break celebrating my 50th birthday and taking a lovely stroll in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, UK. There is a lakeside walk which on a beautiful summer's day in highly recommended!
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Darren Juden
@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
reflection
country
summer
building
lake
summertime
chapel
historic
countryside
uk
clumber park
nottinghamshire
