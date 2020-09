water your plants

My mom used to always return home from work with flowers, her workplace would eventually throw out the flower decor they just got every week, and she never wanted them to go to waste. It’s weird because she’ll bring them home, and she doesn’t take care of them.



I’d like to think of myself as the “housewife”, I’m always cleaning, taking care of mom and dad, and cleaning after Derrick and Katie. Honestly, I don’t even play video games anymore.



Makes me wonder how they’ll operate if I ever leave.