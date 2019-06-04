Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
pretty lilac
took some stops on the way biking home to capture these stunning flowers.
I had to go buy meat and vegetables so I could cook Pancit for the family, it was worth the travel.
This was taken on my phone (iPhone 7Plus) since I didn’t think i was going to be taking pictures outside, if I was just buying groceries.
Although the 10 MP was all it had, it took some surprisingly good, clear, “macro”, if you would call it, shots.
4th June 2019
4th Jun 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Darren Cruz
@darrencruzzz
16
photos
0
followers
1
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
4th June 2019 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close