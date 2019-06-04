Previous
Next
pretty lilac by darrencruzzz
2 / 365

pretty lilac

took some stops on the way biking home to capture these stunning flowers.

I had to go buy meat and vegetables so I could cook Pancit for the family, it was worth the travel.

This was taken on my phone (iPhone 7Plus) since I didn’t think i was going to be taking pictures outside, if I was just buying groceries.

Although the 10 MP was all it had, it took some surprisingly good, clear, “macro”, if you would call it, shots.
4th June 2019 4th Jun 19

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise