Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
pretty lilac (on the other side)
it’s interesting how the same flowers were already dying on the other side of the road. Just goes to show who’s taking care of their plants and who’s not!
I let that lighting flare stay in the shot on purpose. I feel it somehow makes the picture seem brighter than it really is.
15th June 2019
15th Jun 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Darren Cruz
@darrencruzzz
Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan 15 Years Old, Grade 11 Beginner // Amateur Photographer Current Cameras: -Nikon Coolpix S3100 -Nikon Coolpix S3600 Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build my...
17
photos
1
followers
2
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S3100
Taken
15th June 2019 9:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close