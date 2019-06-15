Previous
pretty lilac (on the other side) by darrencruzzz
3 / 365

pretty lilac (on the other side)

it’s interesting how the same flowers were already dying on the other side of the road. Just goes to show who’s taking care of their plants and who’s not!

I let that lighting flare stay in the shot on purpose. I feel it somehow makes the picture seem brighter than it really is.
15th June 2019

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
Darren Oliver Cruz Pagdagdagan 15 Years Old, Grade 11 Beginner // Amateur Photographer Current Cameras: -Nikon Coolpix S3100 -Nikon Coolpix S3600 Started my journey in 2019, hoping to build my...
Photo Details

