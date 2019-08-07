Sign up
3 / 365
waiting
Exploring restaurants with my friends is one of my favourite activities to do, especially since they always find good deals too.
I’m very much blessed to have such nice, caring, and pretty friends, sometimes I wonder why they even hang out with me, since I’m basically the only one with cystic acne problems
7th August 2019
7th Aug 19
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S3600
Taken
7th August 2019 12:45am
Exif
View Info
