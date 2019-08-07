Previous
waiting by darrencruzzz
waiting

Exploring restaurants with my friends is one of my favourite activities to do, especially since they always find good deals too.

I’m very much blessed to have such nice, caring, and pretty friends, sometimes I wonder why they even hang out with me, since I’m basically the only one with cystic acne problems
Darren Cruz

