Previous
Next
Yuki by darrencruzzz
1 / 365

Yuki

He’s cute sometimes, but also really stubborn.

While I was working on a video, he wanted attention from me, as he figured I was too busy for him he decided to sleep on the floor, a few inches away from the bed which I was on.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise