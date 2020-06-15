Previous
Graduation Day by darrencruzzz
Graduation Day

I just had to take some post-graduation shots for Derrick, he was really feeling himself, we were all proud. Hoping the best for his future, although he’ll be taking a year off, we know he’ll be alright.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Darren Cruz

@darrencruzzz
